Rangers signings forthcoming, Southampton join Celtic striker race, Aberdeen eye surprise transfer, Hibs ace and ex-Hearts star linked with Parkhead move - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

While the title and third place has been wrapped up, St Johnstone and Livingston will be looking to cement fifth place and a possible European spot. Meanwhile, at the bottom, Hamilton are almost certain to be relegated while Kilmarnock will be looking to jump above Ross County and out of the play-off place.

Here is all of the latest transfer news and headlines from around Scottish football:

Southampton are the latest team to join the race for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman could make a Parkhead exit this summer as he enters the final year of his contract. The Saints are keen to add to their attacking arsenal and are on the hunt for a new striker. Edouard, who has scored 23 goals in 40 games this campaign, has been linked with a number of teams, including Leicester City, managed by Brendan Rodgers. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen have responded to news that assistant coach Allan Russell has agreed to leave his role with the English FA after being involved in a road traffic collision. The 40-year-old was the passenger in his own car after allowing his brother, who was more than twice the drink-drive limit, to drive the motor. The head-on crash left an off-duty health worker with life-changing injuries. The Dons statement said: “We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to redeem themselves by learning from their mistakes and the Club will be supporting Allan.” (Various)

Celtic could appoint Eddie Howe as their new manager as early as next week. Fans are growing restless with the lack of progress in replacing Neil Lennon wary that there is a lot for the new manager to do before the team enter European qualifying action in July. However, interim boss John Kennedy has hinted that an announcement is forthcoming, perhaps in the days following the club’s final game of the season against Hibs on Saturday. (BBC)

Further Rangers signings are forthcoming. The club have already added striker Fashion Sakala with Nnamdi Ofoborh also to arrive having agreed a pre-contract. Steven Gerrard is looking to put moves in place ahead of the team returning for pre-season in June. He said: “We're well on our way in terms of trying to strengthen from a position of strength. There will be more still to be added and, come the end of June, when we get back together again, we’ll be full of energy and ready to go again.” (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen are believed to be interested in Livingston striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas. The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to heading abroad with Livi boss David Martindale suggesting a return to Thailand. JET, who has netted nine goals this campaign, could be swayed by an attractive offer from the Dons with manger Stephen Glass keen to rebuild his squad. (Scottish Sun)

