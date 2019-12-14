Rangers signing news: New deals for Allan McGregor and Steven Davis

Allan McGregor and Steven Davis have both followed manager Steven Gerrard in signing new Rangers contracts.

The experienced pair have both signed one-year extensions to take them through to the end of next season.

Steven Davis: Moving in the right direction. Picture: SNS

Midfielder Davis, 34, said on the Rangers website: "I know from my first spell, this club really draws you in and it is a great club to be a part of and I feel with the group we have got here, we are moving in the right direction."

Goalkeeper McGregor, 37, said: "It's very pleasing. I've not really been thinking about it but there was a wee bit in the contract that if I played a certain amount of games [that would trigger the extension]. It's done now and I'm just looking forward to another year."

On Friday, Gerrard and his coaching team signed new contracts tying them to the club until 2024.