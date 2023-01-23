Rangers have completed the signing of English midfielder Todd Cantwell from Norwich City.

The 24-year-old playmaker joins for an undisclosed fee from the Skybet Championship club and has penned an “long-term” contract at Ibrox. The former England Under-21 internationalist is Michael Beale’s first signing since becoming manager of Rangers last month and Cantwell could make his debut in the club’s home match against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Cantwell came through the youth academy at Carrow Road and made 129 appearances for the Canaries, including two seasons in the Premier League. He twice won the Championship at Norwich in 2019 and 2021 and also has a spell on loan at AFC Bournemouth in the second half of last season, winning promotion to the English top flight.

On joining Rangers, Cantwell – who will wear the No 13 shirt – said: “I am delighted. I feel very proud. Obviously it is a massive football club. I am delighted to get started. There is a massive responsibility when you sign for Rangers to be the player that the fans want to see. They want to see a player that works hard and that can win them games which is very important and it is something I hope I can bring.

“It is a very important stage of my career and a very important move. The manager was very clear with me, he laid out exactly what it is they like about me and what they want from me and that’s all you can really ask for as a player, clarity. The chance to play in Europe and to win trophies, that’s why I am here.

“My career hasn’t necessarily gone the way I had planned in the last couple of years. The guys here have seen the person I am and the player I am and that means a lot to me as a player, to be given the chance to play at a big club like Rangers and to be given the platform to really kick on and show the player I want to turn into. The manager wants to make me a better player and that is really important.”

Cantwell will wear the number 13 shirt and added: “I don’t think the number 13 is an unlucky number. You make your own luck.”

Beale commented: “I am extremely happy to welcome Todd to Rangers. He is a player that is fully aligned to our playing style and we believe he will be a key player for the club in the coming seasons. I am looking forward to working with him on the pitch this week and integrating him into our fantastic football club.”

