Rangers sign Mohamed Diomande on loan with obligation to buy - transfer fee, what player said, key attributes

Mohamed Diomande has joined Rangers on loan from FC Nordsjaelland and will complete a permanent transfer in the summer. Photo by Alex Nicodim/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (14056163iz)

Rangers have completed the signing of midfielder Mohamed Diomande from FC Nordsjaelland.

The Ivory Coast Under-23 international joins the Ibrox club on a loan deal until the end of the season with an obligation to buy in the summer for a reported fee of £4.3m. The 22-year-old has agreed a contract until 2028 and will arrive in Glasgow once his work permit application has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diomande told the Rangers website: “I am very excited to join such a historic club and I’ve heard a lot of good things about the team. I had a lot of great conversations with the manager who told me about his plans for the team and where I would fit in, which helped convince me that Rangers was right for me. I really can’t wait to get started, join up with my teammates, and run out at Ibrox for the very first time in front of the Rangers supporters.”

Philippe Clement revealed he is excited to work with a player who has made over 100 appearances in Danish top flight and who has featured in European competition including notable 7-1 and 6-1 victories over Ludogorets and Fenerbache respectively.

“I am really pleased to have been able to add Mohamed to our squad, and I am excited to see what he can bring to our team,” Clement said. “In our conversations and what I have seen of him as a player, I believe he will be a real asset to us, not only in what remains of this season, but in the seasons to come also. I look forward to welcoming him to Glasgow, and to working with him on the training pitch soon.”

Rangers director of recruitment, Nils Koppen, highlighted the key attributes that made Diomande a priority target.