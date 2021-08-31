Rangers shock deadline day departure as striker completes loan move to Bundesliga

Cedric Itten celebrates scoring for Rangers against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League last season. Picture: SNS

The striker has joined Bundesliga side Greuther Furth on a deal until the summer of 2022, though Rangers retain the ability to recall the 24-year-old in January if they wish.

Itten joined from St Gallen last summer in a deal worth around £2.7 million. He helped Steven Gerrard’s men to the league title, ending Celtic’s domination over Scottish football, but never graduated past the role of squad player. The Swiss hitman has made 41 appearances to date but only ten from the starting XI.

The arrival of Fashion Sakala in the summer from Oostende crowded the club’s striking corps. With Alfredo Morelos set to remain a Rangers player beyond the current transfer window, and the presence of Kemar Roofe and veteran Jermain Defoe, Itten took the option to play regular first-team football.

"Everyone at Rangers wishes Cedric well in Germany,” read a brief article on the Rangers website.

