Rangers set to make Michael Beale approach today as talks continue with remaining coaches

Rangers are expected to formally approach Queen’s Park Rangers today for permission to speak to their manager Michael Beale about taking over the Ibrox hotseat.

QPR boss Michael Beale is the red-hot favourite to become the next manager of Rangers.

Beale has been strong favourite to become the next Rangers manager since Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s departure on Monday and the 44-year-old, who was previously a coach at Rangers, is understood to be keen to hold discussions with the cinch Premiership club. The Englishman rejected an approach from Wolves last month to become their next boss, but Beale’s affection for Rangers and the size of the Glasgow outfit has resulted in him being open to a move back north.

The Scottish Sun reports that Rangers will contact QPR today and make their intentions clear that they want to meet with Beale. Their director of football, Les Ferdinand, said earlier in the week that he would not stand in Beale’s way as long as compensation terms of approximately £1.5million are met and the English Championship club are already drawing up plans as to who they bring in to replace Beale. If talks are positive, then Beale could be back at Ibrox by the start of next week, which is when the majority of the Rangers squad return from a two-week break.

