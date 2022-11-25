Rangers set to make Michael Beale approach today as talks continue with remaining coaches

Beale has been strong favourite to become the next Rangers manager since Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s departure on Monday and the 44-year-old, who was previously a coach at Rangers, is understood to be keen to hold discussions with the cinch Premiership club. The Englishman rejected an approach from Wolves last month to become their next boss, but Beale’s affection for Rangers and the size of the Glasgow outfit has resulted in him being open to a move back north.
The Scottish Sun reports that Rangers will contact QPR today and make their intentions clear that they want to meet with Beale. Their director of football, Les Ferdinand, said earlier in the week that he would not stand in Beale’s way as long as compensation terms of approximately £1.5million are met and the English Championship club are already drawing up plans as to who they bring in to replace Beale. If talks are positive, then Beale could be back at Ibrox by the start of next week, which is when the majority of the Rangers squad return from a two-week break.
Meanwhile, Rangers remain in talks with the remainder of Van Bronckhorst’s coaching team as the club attempt to agree severance packages. Coaches Dave Vos, Roy Makaay, Arno Philips and Yori Bosschaart were all brought in under the Dutchman and are expected to depart once compensation terms have been finalised, with the club keen to allow their new manager to bring in his own back-room team.