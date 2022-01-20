Rangers set to hand 'big talent' his debut at Ibrox on Friday night

Scotland under-19 international midfielder Alex Lowry (right) in action for Rangers B team in a SPFL Trust Trophy match against Cove Rangers earlier this season. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The 18-year-old has been a stand out performer for Rangers B team in the Lowland League this season and has caught the eye of first team manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst who has included him in his squad for the Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Stirling Albion at Ibrox.

Defender Leon King, also 18, is another youth academy product who could feature against the League 2 side as van Bronckhorst looks to rotate his squad, although the Dutch coach is frustrated that the rule change allowing the use of five substitutes in Premiership fixtures does not apply in the Scottish Cup.

"Alex Lowry is in the squad,” said van Bronckhorst. “He’s a big talent coming through the academy. I’m always happy to use the youth academy if possible and I think tomorrow is perfect. The only thing is that we only have three subs. I have a squad of 20 to pick but can only use three subs.

"Maybe it would be good for the SFA to also change the subs for the cup. In the league, I know the situation we are in with Covid and many injuries. So we changed the set-up for league games.

"I can sub five times in the league but I can’t sub five times in the cup. In the cup especially, I can use more players and maybe give more youth players a chance. So maybe it’s good to look into the subs available for the cup games as well.”