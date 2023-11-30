Rangers set to deal with flurry of babies as Abdallah Sima level dip attributed to fatherhood - manager braced for intense period
Rangers boss Philippe Clement says a spate of squad members becoming dads is another situation he will have to manage as the club builds up to a crucial period in mid-December when Europa League progress and the Viaplay Cup will go on the line.
Clement ventured his team had shown nervousness in their unimpressive 1-1 draw at home to Aris that means they will have to go to Seville and beat Real Betis in their final Group C outing to win their section, while a defeat could knock them down to the Conference League last 16 play-offs, with that safety net now guaranteed. But the Belgian – who defended his decision to withdraw Todd Cantwell in the 36th minute as his team trailed and replace him with subsequent goalscorer Ross McCausland – also cited the new father factor in the flatness that seemed to envelop his team for much of the evening.
“We missed the last pass and we missed some freshness I think at this level,” said the Ibrox manager. “I’ve seen [Abdallah] Sima in the last few games a little bit at a lower level after the birth of his baby, some less sleep and maybe the occasion.” It was a theme to which he returned when questioned over his confidence he can manage his squad to earn the win away to Betis can be beaten on December 14 to allow the club to control their Europa League destiny with impacting on their energy levels for the Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen three days later.
"There are still a few weeks and I have time to think and see what the team situation is,” he said. “We have had a few interesting weeks in that way with players who have been injured … or players who are getting babies – there are quite a few in December and January. Those are things to look towards because we need everyone at their top level. We have everything to win there. We already have European football in the new year but we can also win the group. So for sure that is going to be the idea – to win the game and end the group in the right way.”