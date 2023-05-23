GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 19: Michael Beale has suggested "a wild goose chase" is going on over speculation on a new goalkeeper for the club as he prepares to welcome a first signing in what will be an extensive summer overhaul. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“We’ll announce a new signing tomorrow,” said the Englishman at his Tuesday afternoon pre-match newspaper briefing for the midweek hosting of Hearts. “There are different bits going on, there are different parts to the window. You have the moment when players are out of contract that you can announce coming in. Most of our work will be done on buying and selling so that will be done in a few weeks when the window open.”

The timing suggests the first recruit will be Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell. A move has long been in the pipeline for 25-year-old out of contract with the Championship club whose campaign has now concluded. He is expected to be joined shortly by Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling, last season on loan with Stoke City also available under freedom of contract. A deal for a new goalkeeper is also nearing completion, Beale revealed. Keeper Allan McGregor is one of five players – Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander the others – whose contracts will not be renewed, but the outstanding Ibrox servant looks set to be replaced instantly. It appears questionable whether the much-touted England international Jack Buckland will be the man to join Robby McCrorie and Jon McLaughlin as his options in that department.

