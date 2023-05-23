“We’ll announce a new signing tomorrow,” said the Englishman at his Tuesday afternoon pre-match newspaper briefing for the midweek hosting of Hearts. “There are different bits going on, there are different parts to the window. You have the moment when players are out of contract that you can announce coming in. Most of our work will be done on buying and selling so that will be done in a few weeks when the window open.”
The timing suggests the first recruit will be Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell. A move has long been in the pipeline for 25-year-old out of contract with the Championship club whose campaign has now concluded. He is expected to be joined shortly by Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling, last season on loan with Stoke City also available under freedom of contract. A deal for a new goalkeeper is also nearing completion, Beale revealed. Keeper Allan McGregor is one of five players – Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander the others – whose contracts will not be renewed, but the outstanding Ibrox servant looks set to be replaced instantly. It appears questionable whether the much-touted England international Jack Buckland will be the man to join Robby McCrorie and Jon McLaughlin as his options in that department.
“He’s still an option, yeah. You guys are on a wild goose chase and you are getting further away,” said the Rangers manager mysteriously. “We have had a lot of goalkeepers who want to come and play – good goalkeepers, international goalkeepers. There are certain things I’m looking for … in terms of the person coming in to be a leader, to come in and push with the other goalies to make our whole goalkeeping department stronger. I think it was difficult for Jon earlier in the season with Allan here because every goal you concede there is something in the background if you like. So it is important to have a clean break. We will announce a goalkeeper in the next 10 days or so I believe so it is pretty much done.”