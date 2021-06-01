Rangers set sights on Bundesliga star, Steven Gerrard in shock Everton link, Celtic in Maloney talks, Scotland international on Ibrox link - Scottish Football transfer update

Steven Gerrard has been linked with Everton. Picture: SNS

Of course, there has been plenty of attention on the upcoming Euros with John Fleck testing positive for coronavirus.

As always, however, there has been plenty of transfer speculation:

German youth international wanted by Gers

Rangers are interested in signing Koln midfielder Salih Ozcan. The German under-21 star is out of contract this summer and is set to depart Koln after helping them survive in the Bundesliga via the play-offs. The 23-year-old, who can play different roles in the centre of midfield, made 32 appearances this past term. It is understood Rangers are waiting to see which players could leave before making a move. (Kicker)

Douglas on Rangers links

Barry Douglas has admitted he would be open to a move to Rangers. The Scotland international is out of contract after his Leeds United deal expired and has been linked with a switch to his boyhood club. He revealed he is unaware of any possible move and has said it “depends what opportunities present themselves”. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

No Parkhead move for Harkin

Fergal Harkin won’t be moving to Celtic this summer. The Manchester City Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager had been linked with a move to Parkhead to take over as the club's director of football. However, he is set to stay put. In turn, Shaun Maloney has reportedly held talks regarding a return in a role behind the scenes. (Irish Independent / Daily Record)

Ibrox target available

One-time Rangers target John Lundstram is now a free agent. The 27-year-old has previously been strongly-linked with a move to Ibrox and is available for free after leaving Sheffield United following the club's relegation.

