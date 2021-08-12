Rangers set '£12.7m' price tag for wanted star, Postecoglou's £3.5m No.1 target, Celtic starlet set for Leeds United medical - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Porto have been linked with a move for Alfredo Morelos again. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Thursday night could have a huge impact on the country’s coefficient depending how results go.

Celtic will be expected to get past Jablonec with minimum fuss and Aberdeen have a strong advantage over Briedablik from Iceland. Hibs take a draw to Croatia where they face Rijeka, while St Johnstone have the most fascinating tie of all as they welcome Galatasaray to McDiarmid Park having drawn 1-1 in Istanbul.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On top of it all there is the transfer window to contend with.

Rice exits Accies

Brian Rice resigned from his position as Hamilton Accies boss on Wednesday afternoon. The team have started their Championship campaign with one point from two games following relegation from the Premiership. Rice only signed a new contract back in April ahead of the club’s relegation from the top-flight. (The Scotsman)

Celtic's No.1 right-back target

Celtic's search for a new right-back has moved on to Croatian international Josip Juranović. The Legia Warsaw defender is believed to be the No.1 target with the club in talks with the Polish club over a £3.5million deal. Juranović featured against Scotland at Euro 2020 and has ten caps for the country. The 25-year-old is Celtic’s priority with Aurelio Buta proving too expensive. (Scottish Sun)

Porto return for Morelos

Portuguese giants Porto are odds-on favourites to be Alfredo Morelos' next club come the close of the transfer window. Rangers could be forced to sell key assets following elimination from the Champions League qualifying round. Reports in Portugal suggest the Ibrox club value the player at nearly £13million but that Porto hope to negotiate a cheaper deal. (Betfair / A Bola)

SFA on Strachan’s role

The Scottish FA are set to look into Gordon Strachan's role with Celtic, while continuing in his position as technical director at Dundee. The probe would be to see whether there is any conflict of interest. The job at Parkhead has a focus on the women’s team and academy. (Scottish Sun)

Edouard concern

Odsonne Edouard could leave Celtic for free next summer with the Frenchman in the final year of his deal. Manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted there will likely be those at the club concerned about not cashing in on the striker who was signed for around £9million. There has been plenty of speculation around the forward but no concrete bids as of yet. (The Scotsman)

Celtic defender set to exit

Leo Hjelde is closing in on a move to Leeds United. The Celtic defender has been playing with the club’s B team in the Lowland League. The 18-year-old, who was on loan at Ross County last season, is set for a medical ahead of his switch to Elland Road. (Football Insider)

Gerrard player talks

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will hold talks with his senior players in the coming days following three successive defeats which saw the club drop out of the Champions League qualifying stage and also lose their unbeaten league record. Gerrard said: “We have got strong leaders in the dressing room. I trust them a lot. I will speak to them in the coming days and they have got big responsibility to reset and go again.” (Scottish Sun)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.