Rangers set out their stance over potential Celtic call-off

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men are due to travel to Celtic Park next month, although they could be without Joe Aribo, Kemar Roofe, Jamie Sands and Alfredo Morelos due to international commitments.

Celtic could also be in the same boat, with Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, Yosuke Ideguchi, Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers also facing potential call-ups.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, as far as Van Bronckhorst is concerned, it’s business as usual.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

"There's still a long way to go until the Old Firm,” said Van Bronckhorst. "Right now we're preparing for Aberdeen.

"The [Old Firm] game is in two weeks, a lot can happen in that period of time.

"But as far as I'm concerned, we're not thinking about postponing the fixture.

"We know it's going to be an international week and we might lose some players as well but that's the way it is.

"We have to take it as it comes. It's not only one [international] game, it's three games that have to be played in the window.