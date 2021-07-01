Rangers set for £1million Billy Gilmour transfer boost as Chelsea midfielder nears move

Rangers are set to earn a £1million windfall from Billy Gilmour's move to Chelsea.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 8:51 am
Billy Gilmour's move to Chelsea is set to earn Rangers £1million. Picture: SNS

The Scotland star joined the Stamford Bridge side in 2017 for a “significant fee”.

It is understood the deal was worth £500,000 with further add-ons and clauses inserted depending on how well Gilmour progressed.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

According to the Scottish Sun, £1million is heading the way of Rangers with him having become a first-team player.

The 20-year-old has made 22 appearances for the first-team and was part of the squad which won the Champions League in May.

There was speculation that Gilmour could return to Ibrox on loan for the season as he seeks regular first-team football. However, he is on the verge of joining Norwich City.

A move to the Premier League new boys for the season is expected to be completed imminently with the player set to complete a medical following his isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on Scotland duty.

