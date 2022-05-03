Rangers set for massive injury boost ahead of Europa League semi-final

Kemar Roofe is set to hand Rangers a massive boost for the Europa League semi-final second-leg tie with RB Leipzig.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 9:53 am
Updated Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 10:26 am

The striker’s season has been somewhat disrupted with injury and he’s missed the last three matches due to a knee injury.

Roofe and the club have been doing all they can to get him fit for the match at Ibrox with Rangers trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

According to the Scottish Sun, the treatment the 29-year-old has been receiving has gone well with Giovanni van Bronckhorst optimistic of having him available.

Without Alfredo Morelos, Roofe’s importance has only increased. In the last three games Van Bronckhorst has mixed it up in attack with Joe Aribo playing as the central forward, as he did against Celtic.

Roofe, however, would provide Rangers with a bigger goal threat with 16 goals in 35 games this season, including a hat-trick in his last outing, a 4-0 win over St Mirren.

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe is set to be fit for the Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
