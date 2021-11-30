Rangers send scouts to Belgium as Giovanni van Bronckhorst plans for January

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is already looking at new players.

According to respected news outlet Le Soir, new Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst sent members of his backroom team to take in Anderlecht’s 3-1 victory away at Charleroi on Sunday night.

They would have watched midfielder Sergio Gomez – a player who has been loosely linked with Rangers in the past – score twice for Anderlecht.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belgian newspaper also claims that representatives from Ajax, Manchester United, Dortmund, Inter Milan, Southampton and Everton were also present at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi.

Rangers plundered the Belgian market in the summer, bringing in Zambian internationalist Fashion Sakala from Oostende. The forward has contributed to Rangers’ strong start in the cinch Premiership this season and is a firm favourite with the fans.