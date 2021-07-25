Rangers scorer Sakala promises "big things are coming" after quarantine stress and goal against Real Madrid

Fashion Sakala joined Rangers from Oostende this summer (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

With six days to go until the start of the cinch Premiership, Steven Gerrard’s side won their final warm-up match against a strong yet star-shorn Real Madrid 2-1 with an impressive Ibrox display ahead of facing Livingston in Saturday’s curtain-raiser.

The striker, stranded in covid-protol quarantine upon his arrival in the UK, is looking forward to putting the stress of his ten-day stint behind him, and was pleased to see so many faces in the stands after his hotel room isolation.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After hitting his first goal in the 55th minute of the match Sakala said: “I was surprised by the noise but my teammates were telling me I had to wait until the stadium was full because I haven't seen how they bounce so I'm waiting for that.

“I was very much excited and I'm very happy to play in the presence of the fans.”

Ibrox was far from full with social distancing measures across the stadium but heralded the striker’s goal which levelled Sunday’s match after Rodrygo’s opener.

Speaking to Rangers TV Sakala added: “The goal means a lot and it was something I was looking for. I wanted to score in the presence of the fans and I am very happy and proud for the team. My team-mates are making things easier for me with their support in the technical stuff, it feels very comfortable.

"There are things I need to work on but big things are coming.

“It has been hard because I was in quarantine for 10 days and coming out of that was a little bit stressful but I got good support from the club and the messages from the players really helped me because I was worried about who I should be talking to once I came out of quarantine, but the messages I got from the players helped me settle in very quickly.