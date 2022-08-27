Rangers schedule Alfredo Morelos 'future' talks in wake of defeating Ross County

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morelos has been annexed from the Rangers first-team squad after last weekend’s red card against Hibs, with his manager Van Bronckhorst not happy with the player’s physical condition and attitude.

The Colombian forward was suspended for Saturday’s 4-0 win over Ross County and was not part of the Rangers party that travelled to Eindhoven earlier in the week to secure group-stage Champions League football by defeating PSV.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Van Bronckhorst has installed Colak as his No 1 striker, a summer signing from PAOK, and the Croatian scored twice to continue his rich vein of form to compensate for Morelos’ absence.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst presided over a 4-0 win over Ross County.

"I think we reached a really high level today,” said Van Bronckhorst of the victory at Ibrox that moved the club top of the cinch Premiership until at least Sunday afternoon. “I was really pleased with the performance, pleased with the clean sheet. The goals we scored were of a really high level.

"I’m happy with Antonio, I think he is in a really good moment right now. We just have to keep pushing him and getting the performances that we want.