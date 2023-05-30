Rangers' Ryan Jack explains why he won't turn back on Scotland and has say on 'injury-prone' tag

Now back fully fit and a key part in Rangers’ improved form under Michael Beale, the 31-year-old has been given a one-year contract extension at Ibrox and has been included in Steve Clarke’s latest Scotland squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Georgia next month. Troubled by injuries in the past, Jack feels in good shape and is desperate to taste success across the board.
"Right now, my mindset is that I love being part of the Scotland set-up and I love playing for Rangers. Right now, that’s where my mind is at,” said Jack. “I will concentrate on that [Scotland] and then it’s back to Rangers and my full focus will be on pre-season. Rangers are back on June 30 so it’s not going to be a big break for myself. But I want to be involved in big games for Rangers and big games for Scotland, so it’s a sacrifice you have to make.”
On suggestions he is an injury-prone player, Jack added: “Look, it doesn’t bother me. It doesn’t bother me one bit. I know what I can give every day to the club, to my team-mates and to the manager. I know what I can bring to the team on a match day and I back myself with that. The manager backs me on it, too. That’s the most important thing. Whatever anyone else says on the outside, I can’t influence it. So I just focus on what matters to me.”