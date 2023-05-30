Rangers' Ryan Jack explains why he won't turn back on Scotland and has say on 'injury-prone' tag

Ryan Jack believes he can still represent club and country despite some sections of the Rangers support calling for him to retire from the international scene.

Ryan Jack has been given a new contract by Rangers.

Now back fully fit and a key part in Rangers’ improved form under Michael Beale, the 31-year-old has been given a one-year contract extension at Ibrox and has been included in Steve Clarke’s latest Scotland squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Georgia next month. Troubled by injuries in the past, Jack feels in good shape and is desperate to taste success across the board.

"Right now, my mindset is that I love being part of the Scotland set-up and I love playing for Rangers. Right now, that’s where my mind is at,” said Jack. “I will concentrate on that [Scotland] and then it’s back to Rangers and my full focus will be on pre-season. Rangers are back on June 30 so it’s not going to be a big break for myself. But I want to be involved in big games for Rangers and big games for Scotland, so it’s a sacrifice you have to make.”

