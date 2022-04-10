Rangers rocked by two injuries against St Mirren ahead of Braga and Celtic matches

Midfielder John Lundstram was forced off with a knock midway through the first half and then defender Filip Helander had to be helped off the pitch by two physios after hurting his foot.

While Helander is not the club’s Europa League squad, he is now doubtful for the weekend’s Scottish Cup clash against Celtic next weekend. Lundstram, however, is a key part of how Rangers play in Europe and not having him for the second leg of their quarter-final clash with Braga would be a huge blow for manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers are looking to overturn a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Portugal. They are already without their key striker Alfredo Morelos, while Ryan Jack and Calvin Bassey were rested for the trip to Paisley due to the hectic schedule facing the Ibrox club right now.