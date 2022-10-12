Rangers rocked by two big injuries against Liverpool as Connor Goldson spotted on crutches

The first blow came just before half time when central defender Connor Goldson, normally an ever-present in the Rangers backline, pulled up clutching his quad. He was replaced by Leon King and could be seen standing on crutches later in the match.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s woes continued when central midfielder Ryan Jack was forced off on 58 minutes due to a calf problem. Steven Davis took his place.

The injury to Goldson in particular will be a big concern for Van Bronckhorst as he is one of the main leaders in the team. Rangers also have two centre-backs already on the sidelines in John Souttar and Filip Helander, with neither expected to be fully fit in the near future.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson leaves the pitch in pain during the match against Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad