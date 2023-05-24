Rangers reveal why fans should 'stay in their seats' after full-time v Hearts at Ibrox

The club confirmed earlier this week that Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander will all depart Ibrox at the end of the season when their contracts expire.
Rangers are planning a special tribute for the quintet after full-time and have encouraged fans to stay behind to say their final farewells.
A club statement posted on Twitter read: "Please stay in your seats at Full-Time tonight at Ibrox as we pay tribute to the departing Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander."
Rangers boss Michael Beale also hinted that a new signing could be unveiled at the match.
Addressing the prospect of an imminent new signing, Beale said: "One might be announced on Wednesday at Ibrox so there’s another reason for people to maybe come along and see us in midweek."