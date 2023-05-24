All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris

Rangers reveal why fans should 'stay in their seats' after full-time v Hearts at Ibrox

Rangers will pay tribute to five departing players at the end of their home match against Hearts on Wednesday night.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 24th May 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:14 BST
 Comment

The club confirmed earlier this week that Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander will all depart Ibrox at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

Rangers are planning a special tribute for the quintet after full-time and have encouraged fans to stay behind to say their final farewells.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A club statement posted on Twitter read: "Please stay in your seats at Full-Time tonight at Ibrox as we pay tribute to the departing Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander."

Rangers fans have been encouraged to stay in their seat after the match against Hearts. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Rangers fans have been encouraged to stay in their seat after the match against Hearts. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Rangers fans have been encouraged to stay in their seat after the match against Hearts. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers boss Michael Beale also hinted that a new signing could be unveiled at the match.

Addressing the prospect of an imminent new signing, Beale said: "One might be announced on Wednesday at Ibrox so there’s another reason for people to maybe come along and see us in midweek."

Related topics:IbroxAllan McGregorRyan Kent
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.