Rangers reveal why fans should 'stay in their seats' after full-time v Hearts at Ibrox

Rangers will pay tribute to five departing players at the end of their home match against Hearts on Wednesday night.

The club confirmed earlier this week that Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander will all depart Ibrox at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

Rangers are planning a special tribute for the quintet after full-time and have encouraged fans to stay behind to say their final farewells.

A club statement posted on Twitter read: "Please stay in your seats at Full-Time tonight at Ibrox as we pay tribute to the departing Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander."

Rangers fans have been encouraged to stay in their seat after the match against Hearts. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers boss Michael Beale also hinted that a new signing could be unveiled at the match.