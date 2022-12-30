News you can trust since 1817
Rangers reveal whether Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak will be fit to face Celtic

Rangers have confirmed that strikers Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak should be fit to face Celtic on Monday.

By Matthew Elder
7 minutes ago
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 1:35pm
It is a double fitness boost for manager Michael Beale who has been unable to call on Colak for his first four matches in charge, while Morelos limped out of the 3-0 win over Motherwell on Wednesday.

Morelos scored the opener in that match and looked more like his old self, but was replaced in the second half due to feeling tightness in his hamstring, while Colak has not played for Rangers since the 1-0 win over Hearts on November 9.

Beale confirmed: "Alfredo Morelos has trained and should be available along with Colak. Roofe is touch and go, he would definitely be available if Morelos doesn't make it."

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is treated for a hamstring injury during the 3-0 win over Motherwell. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Roofe has not been included in a matchday squad since October 22 and has managed only two appearanes this season after injuring his knee in pre-season.

