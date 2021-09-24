Rangers reveal Ryan Kent injury timescale but Ryan Jack return date is more complicated

Rangers' Ryan Kent leaves the field with a hamstring injury during the Europa League defeat to Lyon at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 24-year-old Englishman suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat to Lyon last week and scan results have confirmed a recovery period of around three to four weeks.

Kent will miss the trips to Dundee and Sparta Prague, as well as the visit of Hibs to Ibrox on October 3, but could return for the home fixture against Hearts on October 16 or the visit of Brondby the following Thursday.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said: "It will depend on the final stages of the rehab when he gets up to sprinting and going flat-out, kicking a ball.

"But we've been told it will be somewhere between three to four weeks so I think the earliest you'll see him is after international duty."

There is still no timescale on the return of Ryan Jack to first-team action although the Scotland midfielder is due to return to training in the coming days.

Gerrard added: "Ryan is desperate to come back. He's had a real frustarting time and we've been frustrated for him because he's such a key part to how we play and what we're trying to build.

"Hopefully this time he can come back clean and ready and help contribute towards the team.

"He's been out too long and missed too many games for us to put a date on it. We don't want Ryan to feel as if he's letting us down, or that we’re letting the fans down, if we get that date wrong.

"We'll be patient with him and we'll get him back when he's ready."