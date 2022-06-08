Rangers reveal pre-season plans including Sunderland friendly fans can attend abroad

The club have confirmed the Algarve in Portugal as the destination for a week in July.

As part of the week of intense work there will be a friendly against English League One play-off winners Sunderland.

Rangers have confirmed there will be an allocation of tickets for the fixture Estádio Municipal de Albufeira on July 9 (kick-off 8pm) with details to be communicated to fans in due course.

They will come up against former Hamilton Accies boss Alex Neil who is in charge of the Black Cats and potentially Ross Stewart who has been linked with a move to Rangers.

The Europa League finalists don’t start their season until the end of July when the Scottish Premiership’s new campaign gets underway with their first Champions League qualifying match days later.

One of their final pre-season friendlies will take place at Ibrox on July 23 when they face Tottenham Hotspur.