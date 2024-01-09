Rangers reveal plan to relocate away fans with Ibrox trial match confirmed
Rangers will trial moving away fans to a different location inside Ibrox Stadium at next month’s match against Livingston.
The move, which is designed to allow more home supporters into the ground, will see the visiting fans relocate from the Govan West Corner into the Club Deck above the Main Stand for the cinch Premiership fixture on Saturday, February 3.
Rangers will gauge the success of the experiment before making a decision on any future repeat but it will not be extended to clubs who take larger away supports to Ibrox – such as Hibs, Hearts and Aberdeen, or potentially Celtic if the ongoing ticket row is resolved.
A Rangers statement read: “At next month's Scottish Premiership home fixture against Livingston FC, Rangers will undertake a trial move of away supporters within Ibrox Stadium.
“The trial's objective is to maximise the number of Rangers supporters within Ibrox Stadium and to help further amplify the match day atmosphere in support of the team.
“Traditionally, away supporters at Ibrox are located within the Govan West Corner, and this will remain the case for clubs who take up a larger number of tickets made available to them.
“However, with some visiting clubs only using a small proportion of tickets, Rangers will, for this match, welcome Livingston’s supporters in the Club Deck, thus allowing Rangers to make the Govan West Corner available to our own supporters and therefore increase the number of Rangers fans within the stadium.
“Following the game, Rangers will make a thorough assessment of the success of the trial before making any decision on repeating the trial at future matches.”
