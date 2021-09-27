Rangers reveal details of new vaccine passport rules for Ibrox

Rangers face Hibs on Sunday.

The Scottish government’s controversial vaccine passport scheme comes into force at 5am on Friday and will impact all matches with attendances of 10,000 or more.

Three Premiership fixtures will come under that criteria next weekend - Hearts’ meeting with Motherwell at Tynecastle on Saturday, Aberdeen’s Sunday lunchtime showdown with Celtic at Pittodrie and Rangers’ top of the table clash with Hibs at Ibrox.

With a capacity crowd of around 50,000 expected in Govan, the Scottish champions face the biggest logistical challenge in enforcing the new legislation.

Spot checks will be carried out among spectators arriving at the stadium, the Scottish government having accepted concerns raised by both the SPFL and Scottish FA over the impracticality of the initial insistence that every supporter would have to show their vaccine passport.

In a statement to their supporters, Rangers have now outlined the new requirements for entry to Ibrox.

“From October 1, following legislation introduced by the Scottish Government, everyone attending matches at Ibrox Stadium must be fully vaccinated and everyone must bring proof of this status with you to the match, unless exempt,” it read.

“According to Scottish Government guidelines, fully vaccinated means ‘… vaccinated with a MHA recognised vaccine in line with the MHA recommended number of doses for the vaccine used, and two weeks have passed for the vaccine to take effect.’

“Supporters are encouraged to arrive with a hard copy of their vaccine certificate, however digital copies will also be accepted. Visitors from all parts of the UK will be able to use their existing vaccine certificates.

“Those exempt for medical reasons or due to participation in vaccine trials are asked to carry an official letter to confirm this. You will not be admitted to the stadium without this.

“Covid status certification does not replace existing measures and supporters are encouraged to continue to wear face coverings and follow test and protect rules and guidance.

“Rangers are obliged to follow legislation. We appreciate supporters’ cooperation at this time.”

