Rangers 'resume talks' with long-time target, player could make decision this week

Rangers are still holding talks with free agent Martin Skrtel, according to reports in Turkey.







The Slovakian defender has been long linked with an Ibrox move, where he would team up with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard.

Martin Skrtel in action for Fenerbahce in April

He left Fenerbahce last month after the expiration of his contract, although recent reports suggested the 34-year-old was still holding talks with the club over a new deal.

But chief editor of daily sports newspaper Fotomac, Zeki Uzundurukan, has stated that Skrtel is holding talks with Rangers, in a tweet sent earlier today.

https://twitter.com/zekiuzundurukan/status/1156163038610894848?s=21

Last month, Ibrox insiders ruled out a move for Skrtel, but midway through July, the player himself insisted there had been talks between his agent and five interested clubs.

Speaking to Slovakian media outlets, Skrtel said: "My agent had interviews with Basaksehir, Fenerbahce, Parma, Olympiacos and Glasgow Rangers.

"But I can't say anything more for now."

The Light Blues have already brought in George Edmundson and Filip Helander to bolster their defence this summer.

Skrtel has also been linked with Parma and Olympiacos, and could make a decision on his future later thiis week.