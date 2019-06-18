Rangers respond to reported interest in manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers have released a short statement insisting that manager Steven Gerrard is "100 per cent committed" to the club amid reported interest from down south.

News on Tuesday afternoon claimed that Gerrard has been sounded out by English Championship side Derby County, who see the Anfield hero as the perfect man to take over from Frank Lampard should Gerrard's former England midfield partner take the Chelsea job.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard reportedly rebuffed their advances on the same day he found out his side will face either FC Prishtina or St Joseph's in the first round of Europa League qualifying.

Rangers now insist that no approach has been made and Gerrard is focused solely on building for this second season in charge at Ibrox.

A spokesman told Press Association Sport: “Let's get one or two things clear. Our manager has not been approached and he remains 100 per cent committed to the job he has here.”

