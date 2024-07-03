Rangers remain in Hampden and Murrayfield talks with significant obstacles to overcome amid Ibrox delays

Final decision awaited on where Rangers will play their home matches at start of next season

With a month to go until the start of a new season Rangers remain in talks with both Hampden and Murrayfield as they seek a venue to play home games in the first weeks and possibly months of the campaign.

Amid reports suggesting Hampden is the front runner, it is understood that there are still considerable obstacles to overcome, including a significant one in terms of the pitch at the national stadium. It has been re-seeded following last weekend’s Pink concerts, with the singer playing two nights in Glasgow on her current world tour.

Queen’s Park are also scheduled to move back to the stadium following Scotland’s Nations League fixture with Poland in September, as Steve Clarke’s side return to action for the first time since the Euros.

Rangers remain in talks with both Hampden and Murrayfield as they seek an altermative home venue for the start of next season due to delays in building work at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Championship club announced in May that they had reached agreement with the SFA for the “continued use” of Hampden as “the club’s registered home for 2024-25”.

Depending on how long Rangers would require to use Hampden as delayed work to renovate their Copland Road stand continues, Queen’s Park might have to be encouraged to remain at their alternative Lesser Hampden home via a financial inducement.

As for the pitch, the Ibrox club would need to import a new surface to the stadium in time for the first home league game against Motherwell on August 10 using ‘lay and play’ pitch technology, which again would come at not inconsiderable cost.

It’s understood Rangers are eager to find a local solution to the problem although Murrayfield remains an option. However, it appears there’s little appetite on Rangers’ part to ‘split’ venues.

It has been mooted that the home of Scottish rugby could host the Ibrox side’s European games, which begin at the end of the August with a third qualifying round tie for the revamped Champions League.