Rangers 'reject €7m' bid from Euro giants for star who had interest from Roma

The Romanian international has been out since January after suffering an ACL injury in his right knee following a collision in a Scottish Cup tie with Stirling Albion when he attempted a shot.

According to reports in his homeland, Galatasaray made a move for the 23-year-old in January but that was rejected. And they have returned with a new offer which has also been thrown out by Rangers.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hagi’s father Gheorghe both played and managed the Turkish side who are looking to rebuild after finishing 13th in the league and put forward an offer of just under £6million. Rangers, however, consider him an important player going into next season following positive rehab on his knee.

It was also reported, Hagi was a possible target for Jose Mourinho at Roma prior to his injury. The versatile attacker had netted four goals in 27 appearances until being ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The player has been documenting his comeback from injury. He was recently in Amsterdam working with on his rehab and said “the knee looks good and I’m happy with the progress”.

Hagi, who was brought to tears when recalling the injury, also spoke of his enjoyment at being at Rangers.

“Up until now the environment I enjoyed the most is in Rangers. Where I am right now, I feel like it’s the club I’ve been looking for since I turned pro at 16.

Rangers' Ianis Hagi has been linked with Galatasaray. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)