Rangers refuse to be sidetracked by Celtic double-header as Connor Goldson pays tribute to team-mates

Rangers defender Connor Goldson says his sole focus is on beating Dundee United on Saturday despite two key matches against Celtic coming up in April.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:59 BST
Connor Goldson trains ahead of Rangers' cinch Premiership match against Dundee United on Saturday.
Rangers face their bitter rivals a week on Saturday in the cinch Premiership before playing them again at the end of the month in the Scottish Cup semi-final. However, Goldson is refusing to be distracted by the two upcoming Old Firm matches.

Goldson said in his broadcast press conference: “Our focus is on Dundee United this Saturday before we turn our attention to the Old Firm. If we want something from this season we have to perform. It’s a big month coming up, league games coming fast and a semi-final. There is a lot to improve, we are in good form but we know we have a lot of improvements to make. It has been a good week of training.

The Englishman was asked about the return of defender John Souttar, who is back in contention for a first-team place, Goldson said: “John [Souttar] has really impressed me in training and has deserved to get minutes. Hopefully he can get involved regularly. Competition is important as we need to win at this football club.

"I've been fit, [Ben] Davies has been fit and now Souttar is coming back. It is helping the team to have a settled base at the back. I enjoy playing with Ben [Davies], he is very calm and plays to a good standard. A lovely left-foot and knows how to defend.”

Goldson also had words of praise for Allan McGregor, who will make his 500th appearance for Rangers if selected on Saturday. “Allan has been amazing, so consistent in his day-to-day work and standards he sets everyday,” added the centre-half. “He is the first in every single day and goes through his routine every morning. His level in training is always at a top standard. I am honoured to have played with him.”

