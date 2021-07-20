Rangers 'refuse bid' for winger but striker links continue, Celtic transfer talks ended and Manchester United eye Scotland move - SPFL Premiership rumour mill

Rumour Mill (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

European football has nudged into consciousness following Monday’s draws involving all of Scotland’s five continental competitors – and Celtic’s big Champions League qualifier against FC Midtjylland this evening.

That hasn’t been enough to quell all the transfer talk due for this time of the season – and there is plenty of activity around Scottish clubs with reported bids and interest in players being recruited – and departing.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a look at what has been making the headlines around the country this morning with offers for a Rangers winger, a departure from Hibs and market-place warnings from both managers of St Mirren and Celtic.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has urged the club to work quicker on transfer deals after admitting ‘hesitancy’ has cost them (Various)

Reported Hoops target Sacho Boey has ‘walked away’ from talks with the club (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have rejected a bid from West Ham for talented winger Kai Kennedy. The offer, thought to be around £600,000 has been rebuffed for the playmaker who spent last season on loan at Inverness and Raith Rovers. (Daily Record)

However the Scottish champions may be forced to let George Edmundson or Niko Katic leave as Steven Gerrard trims his squad, says ex-Motherwell man Stephen Craigan (Scottish Sun)

Rotherham are keen to test St Johnstone’s resolve and will prepare another bid for the Perth side’s cup winner (The Courier)

Hibs’ forgotten man Tom James is returning to England and joining Leyton Orient (Edinburgh Evening News)

Talk of Rangers bringing a second Colombian striker to Ibrox has quietened after it emerged America de Cali striker Santiago Moreno has narrowed down his next move to either Portland Timbers or Atlanta United in the MLS. The Georgian side recently parted company with manager Gabriel Heinze but Leeds and Southampton have also been linked (Daily Record)

Another attacker has been linked with Ibrox though. After weekend speculation over Liverpool’s Divock Origi, Taiwo Awoniyi is the latest to emerge. Anderlecht and West Brom are also said to be interested. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United plan to move the squad north to use Dundee United’s training facilities at St Andrews next month in a pre-season camp ahead of their new English Premier League campaign. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will bring his squad north at the start of next month. (Scottish Sun)

Ross County boss Malky Mackay wants to add five new player to his squad after being unable to field a team in the Premier Sports Cup due to coronavirus. (Press and Journal)

Jim Goodwin says he won’t entertain bids for Jamie McGrath in the final stages of the transfer window as he needs to source a replacement if the midfielder leaves Paisley. (Daily Record)