Every Rangers fan has their ultimate all-time XI, jam-packed with fan favourites and historic Ibrox names.
However, what would the Rangers ultimate XI be if it was based solely on the highest transfer fee’s the club has ever received?
While many are aware that defender Calvin Bassey is the club’s record sale, which other players would slot in the team based on the value they brought the club? This is the ultimate Rangers XI based on the transfer fee the club received, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.
1. GK: Chris Woods
Rangers most expensive goalkeeping sale was that of former England goalkeeper Woods, who joined Sheffield Wednesday for a reported fee of £1.65m.
2. RB: Nathan Patterson
When the Rangers youngster departed to join Everton, he become the club's record sale at around £12m. That fee has now been beaten by Calvin Bassey, however, the transfer is still the Gers second highest fee ever received. Photo: Getty Images
3. CB: Jean-Alain Boumsong
Costing Newcastle United a reported sum of £9.7m, the French centre-back was a success at Ibrox but a failure in the English Premier League. Photo: SNS Group
4. CB: Calvin Bassey
After an outstanding season in the Europa League, the former Leicester City player became Rangers' record transfer sale. He joined Ajax for a reported £19.7m. Now plays for Fulham. Photo: Getty Images