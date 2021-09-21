Rangers receive fresh double boost ahead of cup clash with Livingston

Ianis Hagi is set to return for Rangers in their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Livingston on Wednesday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Romanian playmaker Hagi has been absent since testing positive for Covid-19 while on international duty earlier this month. The 22-year-old was asymptomatic but his return to Scotland was delayed by quarantine protocols.

Teenage right-back Patterson has also been unavailable since the last international break when he suffered an ankle injury during Scotland’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Moldova at Hampden.

“Ianis is back and fine and he trained today,” said Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister. “He looked pretty sharp. The other positive would be that Nathan, who has been nursing that little ankle knock since being away with the national team, has trained and looked sharp this morning. He will come into contention (for Livingston) with a few others.”

