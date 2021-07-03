Rangers 'really close' on one piece of positive transfer business as Steven Gerrard addresses Alfredo Morelos situation

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

After the arrivals of Nnamdi Oforborh and Fashio Sakala from Bournemouth and KV Oostende respectively, Gerrard hopes to add another fresh face to his squad next week as the Ibrox club prepare to defend their Premiership crown.

"We're really close on one piece and hopefully in the coming days we'll have an announcement for the fans," Gerrard said.

"There won't be wholesale signings because the squad is strong and good. We've brought some good additions in six months ago so we're looking for quality rather than quantity."

Speculation continues to mount over the future of one current Rangers player, however.

Striker Alfredo Morelos, who is currently on international duty with Colombia at the Copa America, has been persistently linked with a move away from the club, with Portuguese champions Porto the latest team to be credited with a serious interest.

Despite the transfer talk, Gerrard expects his main forward to be firing on all cylinders when he comes back from a short break after the tournament.

"When he finishes in the tournament he'll have a short break and then come and join us for the rest of pre-season and we'll try have him ready for game one as well," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"It's important he does the right things when he stops until he comes back because he'll have a very short pre-season and we need Alfredo to be fit and firing for the important games coming our way."