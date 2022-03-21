Rangers ready for 'crazy' month, need to win every game to overhaul Celtic

Connor Goldson (left) celebrates with Alfredo Morelos after his winning goal for Rangers against Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Scottish champions are three points behind their Old Firm rivals at the top of the table with the teams preparing to face each other in a potentially pivotal clash at Ibrox on April 3 when the title race resumes after the current international break.

Celtic are on a remarkably consistent run of form in the Premiership, with 21 wins and four draws in their last 25 games, and also boast a goal difference which is 14 goals superior to Rangers.

It leaves the Ibrox squad looking as if they have no wriggle room in their quest to win a title which will almost certainly provide guaranteed passage to the lucrative group stage of the Champions League next season.

Goldson certainly has no doubts that Rangers will have to rely on their own efforts if they are to finish above Celtic.

“We said a few weeks ago we had 10 cup finals - we’ve got seven left,” said the English defender.

“If we want to win the league, we know how we need to be and how big our results have to be.

“We need to go on and win every one. So we need to rest up, get a bit of a break and then come back for a crazy month.”

Rangers could face seven games in 26 days in April if they make further progress in the Europa League where they face Braga in the quarter-finals.

“We’ll have a good few days training this week and then have a bit of a break,” said Goldson.

“I think it will be needed. There were a lot of tough games over this month and a lot of tough games coming next month.

“But that’s why you’re at a big football club, for these tough games. We know what we need to put in.”

Goldson was the match winner for Rangers on Sunday with his 86th minute goal completing a crucial 2-1 comeback success against Dundee at Dens Park.

“It was a great moment,” he said. “The boss was shouting for me to go up there but they had a few free-kicks, so I was staying back to deal with them and try to get up there when we could.

“Literally the first time we got the ball (back), I went up. I don’t really remember much. I remember leaving it to Kemar Roofe, then it just dropped to me and I kind of just thought ‘please go in’. Luckily for us, it did - a great moment and a massive three points.

“We needed it. It was tough. Dundee were a lot better than they were (in the Scottish Cup tie) last week. It’s a tough place to come, the pitch wasn’t nice.

“But we had to get the job done. We knew how big it was. Especially after Thursday (against Red Star Belgrade in Serbia) and the effort we put in there. It’s a massive three points.”

