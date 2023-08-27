Rangers reaction: Significant shunning for PSV?; Butland boxing clever; noxious songs but neat ones too

Rangers keeper Jack Butland has impressed with his command coming off his line. As he did with "fantastic" effect in the club's win at Dingwall, his manager Michael Beale noted. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Significant shunning for PSV?

Maybe it was simply a case of Jose Cifuentes being held in reserve for Rangers’ humungous Champions League play-off decider in Eindhoven on Wednesday. Or maybe there was something more to be read into the fact that the Colombian - unlike all others involved in the 2-2 first leg with the exception of sidelined Kieran Dowell - wasn’t given any minutes.

Cifuentes seemed to struggle with the movement of the Dutch side at Ibrox last week. Moreover, while Nicolas Raskin and Ryan Jack would appear nailed on to start in the Philips Stadion, Michael Beale made a point of highlighting the display of starter John Lundstram in the Highlands. Praising his versatility and game intelligence, he pointed out how the Englishman’s endeavours were “unsung”, and cited the importance of his stepping back into defence to form a three. It sounded like the Ibrox manager was hatching a plan for PSV…

Butand boxing clever

As it stands, Jack Butland has been the unqualified success of the nine signings Rangers made in the summer. Aside from his shot-stopping, the support are delighting in the keeper’s command of his box. His bold willingness to bound out and collect the ball far from his line in assertive fashion. Particularly since this sets him apart from his predecessor in the role Allan McGregor, with the tendency for the former no.1 to remain rooted to his line considered the one flaw in his mighty make-up.

Asked about this facet that Butland had added to Rangers’ defensive set-up at his post-match press conference, Beale did not demur. “There was one right at the end of the first half when he came right to the edge of his box and think that is fantastic,” said the Ibrox manager. “It is a big part of his game. Every keeper has different parts to their game and that is an asset in terms of what he brings to our team. To be fair to Robby [McCrorie] and John [McLaughlin], they are that type of goalkeeper so we do have that now in the squad. Jack’s been excellent so far. It is still earlier in his Rangers career, but in terms of first impressions into our league and our club, he has started very well.”

