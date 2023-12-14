All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

Rangers reaction: Philippe Clement purrs after big Europa League win and singles out unused sub for superfan praise

Gers boss says his team will have successful season if they continue this type of approach
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 14th Dec 2023, 22:41 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 22:46 GMT

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says his team showed bravery to defy the odds and defeat Real Betis and progress to the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Ibrox club recorded their first-ever win against Spanish opposition away from home by inflicting a first defeat on Betis in Seville this season. Kemar Roofe was the hero, coming off the bench to score the winner on 78 minutes at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. Abdallah Sima and Cyriel Dessers twice had Rangers ahead in a breathless first half but Roofe’s winner means Rangers finish top of Group C, with Sparta Prague – 3-1 winners over Aris Limassol – finishing second.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a very strong performance from my team, you saw a team with balls,” said Clement. “A brave team that wanted to create chances and score goals, not only to defend against a top-class team in Betis. I got what I asked from the boys. This was by far the biggest challenge of the past few weeks. They are a top team. I’m really, really happy about the performance and the mentality. If we do that all season, we will have a successful one.

Philippe Clement celebrates Rangers' huge win over Real Betis in Seville.Philippe Clement celebrates Rangers' huge win over Real Betis in Seville.
Philippe Clement celebrates Rangers' huge win over Real Betis in Seville.

“There is a really good dynamic in the team. Everybody is fighting for each other. Everybody is really hunger, whether they start or come in. No bad faces. [Unused substitute] John Souttar being the biggest fan in the whole stadium on the bench, that’s the mentality I want to see.”

Related topics:Philippe ClementEuropa LeagueKemar RoofeIbrox