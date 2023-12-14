Rangers reaction: Philippe Clement purrs after big Europa League win and singles out unused sub for superfan praise

Gers boss says his team will have successful season if they continue this type of approach

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says his team showed bravery to defy the odds and defeat Real Betis and progress to the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Ibrox club recorded their first-ever win against Spanish opposition away from home by inflicting a first defeat on Betis in Seville this season. Kemar Roofe was the hero, coming off the bench to score the winner on 78 minutes at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. Abdallah Sima and Cyriel Dessers twice had Rangers ahead in a breathless first half but Roofe’s winner means Rangers finish top of Group C, with Sparta Prague – 3-1 winners over Aris Limassol – finishing second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a very strong performance from my team, you saw a team with balls,” said Clement. “A brave team that wanted to create chances and score goals, not only to defend against a top-class team in Betis. I got what I asked from the boys. This was by far the biggest challenge of the past few weeks. They are a top team. I’m really, really happy about the performance and the mentality. If we do that all season, we will have a successful one.

Philippe Clement celebrates Rangers' huge win over Real Betis in Seville.