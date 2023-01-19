Rangers reaction: McLaughlin on hiding to nothing, the Morelos scowl, orange strip is off-colour

We pick out three talking points from Rangers’ 3-2 win over 10-man Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in the cinch Premiership ...

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos celebrates making it 3-1 over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Goalkeeper issues

On Sunday evening Michael Beale was keen to talk up the importance of Allan McGregor with the veteran Rangers goalkeeper described by his manager as the best goalkeeper in the country. In fairness to Beale he qualified his rhapsody of McGregor’s qualities by maintaining that he would continue to rotate the position. It was difficult, however, not to feel that it left Jon McLaughlin on a hiding to nothing as he stepped back in between the sticks at Rugby Park. The question marks that have hung over the goalkeeper since an inauspicious showing at Celtic Park and against Ajax in the early weeks of the campaign have never dissipated. When he failed to collect a corner in the opening stages of this game and then conceded just eight minutes in, there was the unmistaken sound of knives sharpening. With McGregor 41 at the end of this month - likely to be out of the picture by next season, a goalkeeper will be high on Beale’s shopping list.

Buffalo is back

Alfredo Morelos looked a bit more like his old self at Rugby Park and not just because of the cupped ears, chest-puffed-out scowly goal celebrations. The striker still looks to be carrying unwanted pounds but he was more clinical and sharper looking than he has been of late after bagging his first brace of the season. He will be judged, however, not by what he can do at Rugby Park against a side fighting for their lives at the foot of the table but on what he does on a consistent basis - and on all stages.

Mixed message

A Rangers marketing campaign last year focused on an ideology of inclusivity - ‘Everyone, Anyone’ - a laudable and progressive step to move the club away from some of the cultural attitudes that belong to a different era. It makes little sense, then, to play in and promote an orange kit that carries unambiguous and irrevocable connotations with the very elements they wish to unshackle themselves from.

Player ratings

Rangers: McLaughlin 5 - Tavernier 7, Goldson 6, Davies 5, Barisic 5 - Lundstrum 6, Arfield 6, Kamara 6 (Sands 83 2)- Sakala 7, Morelos 6, Kent 6 (Tillman 78 3). Unused subs: McGregor, Jack, Wright, McCann, King, Devine, Lowry.

