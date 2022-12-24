Rangers reaction: Key quality required, Connor Goldson presence, beyond cringeworthy song, County’s big game

Rangers continued to apply pressure on Celtic with a third win under new manager Michael Beale even if the performance was far from perfect in the 1-0 win over Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium.

The need for speed

Watching Rangers plod their way to success in Dingwall, it wasn’t a game to entertain many, if any, watching. Whether that be supporters of the Ibrox club or neutrals. The way they worked the ball out wide to the excellent Adam Devine and the movement and rotations within that was impressive and a key positive to takeaway. But there was a pace, energy, verve missing from the team. It was too slow with no player increasing the tempo at any moment, whether by stretching the Staggies’ defence, driving with the ball or setting the tempo on the ball. Interestingly, Beale spoke of how the team “looked tired in the last ten minutes”. There may be a fitness aspect but it is also down to the make-up of a squad which lacks a bit of devastating pace and power, especially in the final third.

Goldson partner

Connor Goldson’s return to the starting XI is and will be huge for the team going forward. The Englishman's cross-field switches of play are a massive facet of building from the back quickly while he is an important leader. He is someone who makes the team better, more reliable and dependable. Ben Davies was picked to start alongside him. The former Liverpool defender hasn’t quite looked as formidable but it is a partnership to keep an eye on and whether they can develop a relationship which provides the team with that solid base. It seems Davies’ position to lose with the balance he brings. In time, Beale could have Leon King, John Souttar, Filip Helander, as well as James Sands, all available and waiting in the wings.

County’s big one

There will be plenty of attention on Celtic’s trip to Easter Road and how Rangers fare at home to Motherwell during a full card of Premiership fixtures on December 28. However, the biggest match may well be played at Tannadice as bottom of the table Dundee United host second bottom Ross County. The Staggies have a clear issue at the moment which is preventing them moving up the table, scoring goals. It was something Malky Mackay discussed after the 1-0 loss in Dingwall to Michael Beale’s men. He expressed himself happy with elements of his team’s play and there were positives to take from the match. Collectively they stuck to their game plan and weren’t an easy side to break down, individually Yann Dhanda impressed, not just on the ball but his work out of possession as well. He is County's attacking outlet, creating 1.5 chances per match. The team are missing Ben Purrington's advances from full-back and a consistency in terms of talisman in the final third when it comes to taking advantage of the chances which come the team’s way. Mackay appeared unworried as he noted: “If we play like that regularly we will be okay”. If County do take the application from the Rangers match into the United encounter they should have few issues.

Connor Goldson during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers at the Global Energy Stadium, on December 23 , 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)