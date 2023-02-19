Three observations from Rangers’ 3-0 win at Livingston in the cinch Premiership ...

Banner Mad

Talk of the textile industry being in decline was maybe premature as the Rangers fans congregated behind one of the goals at the Tony Macaroni Arena wheeled out banner after banner like a conjuror producing endless hankies from up his sleeve. As well as an extensive dig at the outgoing First Minister, the Rangers manager also found himself in the crosshairs for his altruistic gesture in allowing Partick Thistle to stroll through unimpeded last weekend to score a goal to cancel out the contentious one claimed moments earlier by Malik Tillman. “Two trophies in 11 years, uphold the standards that matter,” read the banner, which also made you wonder just how thorough the searches are by the stewards stationed outside the ground.

Beale may be over-egging his selfless act a touch – it wasn’t exactly FW de Klerk ushering in the end of South African apartheid – but he also doesn’t deserve to be pilloried by his own support, especially after overseeing an undefeated start to his managerial tenure and given he was part of the coaching team that delivered one of the trophies in question. Next weekend’s cup final against Celtic will prove the first real test of his credentials but until then he ought to be unimpeachable.

Rangers fans hold up a banner which reads 'Two trophies in eleven years uphold the standards that matter' during the match at Livingston. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Boy George

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Beale had been quick in midweek to bat away speculation linking him with Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George but Rangers could do a lot worse. The 25-year-old knows Beale from their time together at Liverpool where George started his career but never made a first-team appearance. He made some big saves to thwart Rangers to extend what has been a solid start to his first season at this level after moving from Colchester United in the summer. With uncertainty over the futures of both Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, George would be a decent pick-up in the summer, even as back-up.