Rangers reaction: Fabio Silva role shows need for firepower and how son of Henrik Larsson fared at Ibrox

Rangers recent loan signing Fabio Silva in action during the 2-2 friendly draw with Copenhagen at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The value of a winter break programme is only truly known retrospectively.

Yet, there will have been enough for Philippe Clement to draw on from his Rangers side’s 2-2 draw in their friendly hosting of FC Copenhagen to deem the outing worthwhile. On a night when 23,779 hardy souls thought as much in choosing to brave the sub-zero temperatures and chitter their way through proceedings.

These home supporters no doubt would have hoped for more goalmouth activity at the visitors’ end to warm the cockles. That sort of cheer more would have been offered up by the second half introductions of recent injury absentees Ryan Jack and Tom Lawrence as Clement changed his whole XI by the final quarter of the contest. And a strong early showing from Nico Raskin as he was able to further build towards full fitness.

Copenhagen's Jordan Larsson - the son of Celtic legend Henrik - in action during the 2-2 friendly draw with Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

At least the key moments in the net-billowing bracket for Rangers were of the invigorating variety. Especially the opener, with only 13 minutes on the clock, carved out by Rabbi Matondo bursting his way down the inside left channel, riding a couple of challenges, and exquisitely passing the ball into the left-hand corner of Kamil Grabara’s net.

The goal capped a bright opening from Rangers in which Fabio Silva displayed some deft touches and an eye for a defence-splitting pass, the striker combining effectively with a lively Todd Cantwell, in a central attacking role behind the Portuguese loanee. With as yet no further forwards signed in the window, what might not put minds at ease among the Ibrox legions is that Silva looks more of a provider than plunderer. At least, like his colleagues, he appeared more tuned up than in the bounce-game 1-0 loss to Hertha Berlin at Spain’s La Manga complex on Saturday.

FC Copenhagen, who will face Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League in a month, took a grip thereafter – despite not having played since booking their place among Europe’s elite in early December. And, perhaps predictably, Jordan Larsson, son of Celtic icon Henrik, looked desperate to follow in his father’s footsteps, snatching at a headed chance before sending a fizzing drive whistling just past the post.

A curious closing period – with Larsson withdrawn and former Celtic player Mohamed Elyounoussi on – ensued after a Kevin Dicks header from an inswinging Christian Sorensen corner supplied the visitors with a deserved 72nd minute equaliser. Inside two minutes Rangers were in front again courtesy of Cyriel Dessers neatly lofting over the keeper when finding himself through on goal. Only for the scores to be tied once more come the 79th minute. Rangers rejigged backline – Robbie McCrorie having taken over in goal from Jack Butland at the interval – appeared to struggle for a second time with Sorensen’s delivery from a corner, which resulted in youngster Jonhly Yfeko heading into his own net.