Rangers reaction: Duo fail to deliver again, Barisic incident, potential twist in battle for gloves

Rangers' Borna Barisic is held back after reacting to Motherwell fans.

No wing kings

Rangers are flattering to deceive out wide. Ryan Kent and Rabbi Matondo were the two players picked to stretch the Motherwell defence and after a bright ten minutes in which both had chances to score, they fell out of the match. Wingers will have periods where productivity falls – only one moment of magic is often required to change the course of a game – but neither Kent or Matondo illuminated what was an encounter lacking in quality. What is frustrating is that both possess the raw materials to have a real impact: pace, trickery and a decent delivery. It just didn’t happen for them at Fir Park – but not for the first time this season.

Barisic incident

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic was one of the best players on the pitch and can be happy with his day’s work. He left the field of play, however, fuming at a section of the Motherwell support housed in John Hunter Stand after it appeared objects were thrown in his direction in the wake of the second goal, where he took the corner that led to John Lundstram heading home. Referee David Dickinson picked up the detritus from the pitch and gave it to the fourth official. The Croatian – who had a bottle thrown at him during a match against Hibs in 2019 – had to be restrained by team-mates at full time, clearly angered by what had gone on.

McGregor blots his copybook

Much has been made of the battle for Rangers’ gloves this season. Jon McLaughlin started the campaign as No 1 but then ceded his place to the veteran Allan McGregor. While the 40-year-old put on a stellar performance at Anfield recently, he shipped seven in the return Liverpool game at Ibrox last week and was caught out by Stuart McKinstry’s free-kick against Motherwell. Goalkeeping errors at this club get scrutinised, especially when competition is so fierce, and it will be interesting to see if (a) McLaughlin gets a run-out for the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Dundee on Wednesday in an act of rotation and then who is selected for the next league match, against Livingston on Saturday.

Player ratings

Motherwell: Kelly 6; McGinn 6, Johansen 6, Lamie 6 (Mugabi 3), Penney 6; Goss 5, Slattery 5 (Cornelius n/a); Morris 6, Tierney 6, McKinstry 7; Van Veen 5.

