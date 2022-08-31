Rangers reaction: Depth v Celtic a concern, Morelos' missed chance, murmurs about McGregor

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan McGregor was back between the sticks for Rangers in their League Cup clash with Queen of the South. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Depth still an issue

It was an entirely different starting XI who kicked this game off from the team who lined up against Ross County at the weekend. Interestingly, though, it is doubtful that any one of them will start Saturday’s game at Celtic Park. One thing that was noticeable as the game became particularly more ragged in the second period is that Giovanni van Bronckhorst does not quite have the quality and depth yet within the squad when first-team regulars are taken out of the equation. There was not one compelling performance that would suggest any regular first-team player would feel their position under threat. The likes of Rabbi Matondo and Fashion Sakala came nowhere near the level expected if they are to become a regular feature this season with both offering little evidence they are up to the task.

Return of the Mac

There was a resounding cheer from those inside Ibrox when Allan McGregor’s name was read out ahead of kick-off as the team lines were announced. With Jon McLaughlin and McGregor swapping places this season with the long-term incumbent of the role now taking a back seat and emerging off the bench for Cup duty, there was a reminder that there remains some support for McGregor reclaiming the gloves on a more regular basis. Sakala bore the brunt of the blame for Lee Connelly’s goal but the optics were not great as McGregor remained rooted to the spot. There was little real chance of him stopping the effort that curled in just under the crossbar but there were a few murmurs of disapproval around the ground.

Morelos’ missed chance

Alfredo Morelos has doubtless had ample time to contemplate the stupidity of his Easter Road shenanigans but the striker will feel that this game, weirdly, was a real chance lost. Queen of the South do not hold the glamorous pull of the Champions League but this game would have offered the Colombian a stage to post a reminder of his services as well as an ideal opportunity to get much needed game time into his legs. With a trip to Celtic Park on Saturday and the opening night of the Champions League against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday, Morelos can ill afford to allow any chances to slip from his grasp given the current form of Antonio Colak.

Rangers player ratings