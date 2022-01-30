Rangers reaction: Defensive nightmare, Amad Diallo's one issue, are they ready for Celtic Park?

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor cuts a dejected figure during the 3-3 draw against Ross County in Dingwall. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

A defensive nightmare

Rangers had tightened up significantly at the back since van Bronckhorst replaced Steven Gerrard as manager in November, keeping seven clean sheets in their first nine league games under the Dutch coach.

But they were a defensive shambles in Dingwall with all three of Ross County’s goals coming from basic errors. It certainly wasn’t Allan McGregor’s finest day in a Rangers jersey with the veteran goalkeeper badly at fault for County’s opener, which he laid on a plate for Jordan White, and the 96th minute equaliser plundered by Matthew Wright.

Calvin Bassey looked shaky throughout in central defence and was culpable for Regan Charles-Cook’s goal which gave County a 2-1 half-time lead. Filip Helander’s imminent return from injury will certainly be welcome for van Bronckhorst who may also be urging his board to push through the signing of John Souttar from Hearts before Monday night’s deadline.

A promising debut

It all started so well for Rangers who made the breakthrough in the fifth minute with a goal from debutant Amad Diallo. It was a tap-in for the 19-year-old Manchester United winger who went on to show some delightful touches in possession, while perhaps unable to get as involved in the play quite as much as van Bronckhorst would have wished.

Fairly slight in build, Diallo looks robust enough to handle the physical demands of Scottish football. Match fitness is an issue for the Ivory Coast international, however, and led to his substitution midway through the second half.

Ready for Celtic Park?

Having previously dropped two points against Aberdeen at Pittodrie before labouring to a 1-0 win over Livingston at Ibrox, Rangers have returned to action after the winter break in form which is far from optimum.

They are likely to need a far more convincing level of performance if they are to emerge from Wednesday night’s Old Firm showdown without suffering any further damage in the title race. Rangers can be heartened by the return of Joe Aribo who was their most effective player in Dingwall and will be a key man at Celtic Park.