Rangers reaction: Crossed wires in bizarre John Lundstram-journalist exchange, Celtic given hope, patience of a Saint

What’s the deal?

John Lundstram was the last talker into the Ibrox media room on Saturday evening and thought he was being set up for some bad news. An innocent enough question about whether there was any movement on his contractual situation was met with a defensive response from the Scouser. “Not really, what are you [inferring]?” he replied. To which the questioner followed up to explain it was just to unearth if there had been any talks with 15 months left on his deal. “That to me just seemed like you weren’t very upbeat about it,” the midfielder added, in what seemed a classic case of crossed wires. It was all resolved amicably by the end, thankfully. “Thought you wanted me gone there, lad”, smiled Lundstram as he left the room.

No case for the defence?

John Lundstram fielded questions post-match on his contract situation at Rangers.

Rangers fans of an upbeat bent would have left Ibrox happy at seeing their team score five for the first time since Hearts were swatted aside 14 months ago. Manager Michael Beale and others, however, were less satisfied at the loss of two preventable goals that again raised questions about their defensive vulnerability. Rangers’ title success of two years ago was built on the back of a remarkable sequence of clean sheets. In contrast, this team has now shut out the opposition just three times in their past 11 games, one of which came against Championship side Raith Rovers. Rangers have the firepower to trouble Celtic in a fortnight in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Whether they have the defensive wherewithal to keep them out at the other end is another matter.

Patience of a Saint

