Rangers put £10m+ price on Euro giants target, Leeds United eye Celtic duo, Souness criticises Scotland style - Scottish Football Rumou Mill

Steve Clarke’s men will be one of eight that exit ahead of the knockout stages after picking up just one point from their three games in Group D, finishing behind England, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Scotland’s presence at the tournament, their first in 23 years, was a hugely positive one for the nation but the team were unable to become history makers and progress from the group for the first time.

Slowly but surely focus will return to the domestic game with pre-season having started, friendlies on the horizon and transfer business being done.

Here is Wednesday’s transfer speculation and main headlines from Scottish football:

Scotland’s lesson

Former Scotland international Graeme Souness believes the national team were taught a “bit of a lesson” by Croatia at Hampden Park. Steve Clarke’s men went down 3-1 in the Euro 2020 clash and the ex-Rangers boss felt the team played too direct too often.

“We went too long at times,” he said. “We tried to hit Lyndon Dykes too often. It made us look a little bit like football from the past, like a team from the past. It was football from another era." (ITV)

Stokes return?

Anthony Stokes could be set to join Irish side Shamrock Rovers who are managed by his former Arsenal team-mate Stephen Bradley. The former Celtic and Hibs striker has been without a club since leaving Livingston without playing a game last summer. Still only 32, he is expected to play a bounce game for Rovers and could be signed ahead of a Champions League qualifier with Slovan Bratislava. (Scottish Sun)

Gilmour linked with loan move

Norwich City are lining up a loan move for Scotland star Billy Gilmour. The 20-year-old missed the country's crucial Group D qualifier with Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19. After his self-isolation finishes he will have a break before returning for pre-season. The Canaries, who returned to the Premier League after winning the Championship, are one of five top-flight sides eyeing a move for the player. (Scottish Sun)

Morelos price

Portuguese giants Porto are keen on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos after the departure of Moussa Marega. The Ibrox side have reportedly set an asking price of more than £10million (between €12-15million) for the 25-year-old who is currently with Colombia at the Copa America. Morelos has been linked with a move in transfer windows stretching back a few years. (TVI24)

Celtic duo wanted

Leeds United are keen on Celtic youngster Matthew Anderson and have made a bid to bring him to the club. The 17-year-old has been likened to Kieran Tierney and signed a contract with the Parkhead side in 2020. Leeds have targeted youth players from Scotland previously and are also interested in Celtic defender Leo Hjelde who had a loan spell with Ross County last season. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Lennon on Edouard