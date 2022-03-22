Rangers' punishment confirmed as UEFA rule on pitch invasion after Dortmund clash at Ibrox

Borussia Dortmund fans at Ibrox for the Europa League play-off tie on February 24. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Young fans entering the pitch to try and secure shirts from Rangers players has become a persistent issue for the Scottish champions this season.

After receiving notice of the UEFA charge following the knockout round play-off match against Dortmund on February 24, Rangers announced a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach to those invading the pitch and warned that any parents found to have assisted their child in doing so would be subject to sanctions from the club.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fine now imposed by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for the Dortmund incident is the fourth punishment Rangers have received for supporter misconduct during their Europa League campaign this season.

They were fined €19,250 for their fans letting off flares during the final group match against Lyon in France in December.

Rangers were previously ordered to pay fines of €5250 and €6000 respectively for the ‘lighting and throwing of an object’ during their 1-1 draw away to Brondby on November 4 and for the ‘throwing of objects’ during the 2-0 win at home to Sparta Prague three weeks later.

Borussia Dortmund were also charged by UEFA for the behaviour of their fans in the game at Ibrox where a 2-2 draw saw Rangers progress 6-4 on aggregate.

The Bundesliga giants have been fined €13,750 for the use of flares among their sizeable travelling support in Glasgow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.