Rangers' punishment confirmed as UEFA rule on pitch invasion after Dortmund clash at Ibrox

Young fans entering the pitch to try and secure shirts from Rangers players has become a persistent issue for the Scottish champions this season.
After receiving notice of the UEFA charge following the knockout round play-off match against Dortmund on February 24, Rangers announced a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach to those invading the pitch and warned that any parents found to have assisted their child in doing so would be subject to sanctions from the club.
The fine now imposed by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for the Dortmund incident is the fourth punishment Rangers have received for supporter misconduct during their Europa League campaign this season.
They were fined €19,250 for their fans letting off flares during the final group match against Lyon in France in December.
Rangers were previously ordered to pay fines of €5250 and €6000 respectively for the ‘lighting and throwing of an object’ during their 1-1 draw away to Brondby on November 4 and for the ‘throwing of objects’ during the 2-0 win at home to Sparta Prague three weeks later.
Borussia Dortmund were also charged by UEFA for the behaviour of their fans in the game at Ibrox where a 2-2 draw saw Rangers progress 6-4 on aggregate.
The Bundesliga giants have been fined €13,750 for the use of flares among their sizeable travelling support in Glasgow.