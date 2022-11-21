Rangers are likely to face stiff competition if they are to make an attempt to sign Bosnian goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic.

The 24-year-old was reportedly scouted ahead of a possible summer move by the Ibrox side as they weighed up their goalkeeping options. Portuguese giants Benfica were also admirers of the 6ft3in shot stopper but he remained at Poland's Rakow Czestochowa after helping them finish second in the Ekstraklasa, signing a contract extension until 2026.

Kovacevic has impressed once more with his club top of the Polish top-flight with the best defensive record, conceding just 12 goals in 17 games. He’s the third best goalkeeper in the league for goals prevented.

Such form has attracted the interest of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. According to Kicker, the German side are considering the former Bosnian Under-21 goalkeeper as a possible option. Leverkusen are struggling this season, sitting 12th. Their current No.1 is Finland’s Lukas Hradecky with the 32-year-old contracted until 2026.

Kovacevic spoke of an offer from Benfica during the summer and the Portuguese giants would likely reignite that interest should Odysseas Vlachodimos depart. The German-born Greek international was linked with Leicester City and is rated at £17million.

The goalkeeper position is one Rangers may look at again ahead of the summer with Allan McGregor out of contract. Jon McLaughlin has been unable to hold down the No.1 spot, while Robby McCrorie remains back-up. The latter, who was part of Steve Clarke’s most recent Scotland squad, signed a new deal until 2025 last month after strong interest from Manchester United.