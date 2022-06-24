Rangers - £37m forward tipped for surprise Ibrox transfer return

The Ivory Coast international joined from Manchester United for the second half of the campaign.

He made an instant impact, scoring on his debut in a 3-3 draw with Ross County but his influence was largely minimal. The 19-year-old made six starts, one of which was the Scottish Cup final win over Hearts.

Signed by the English giants for around £37million from Atalanta, expectation was high. Ex-Rangers star Alan Hutton has sympathy for the teenager and reckons his former club should look to bring him back to show what he can do.

“I don’t think he reached the heights that a lot of people were expecting,” he told Football Insider. “I’m not going to lie, I thought he’d have more of an impact, so I did feel for him.

“He’s obviously come from a big club, and there’s no doubting his talent and we did see it in flashes. But after that he got thrown into the deep end a little bit against Celtic and he got lost. I don’t think he maybe realised how big a fixture it was.

“I did feel for him because there is a great player there, it’s just about showing it on a consistent basis and I don’t think we quite saw that for someone so young.

“So it would be nice to see him come back and flourish and show the player he actually can be.”